Lakeshore OPP seek person of interest following incidents in Puce park

OPP in Lakeshore are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest after it was reported a man approached and touched residents in a Puce park.

Police say a resident reported they had been approached and “physical contact was made” by a man while walking in Centennial Park around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

A second similar report was received from another resident.

Police issued the following description:

East Indian

approximately 70 years of age

5'8" thin build, 0's,

long grey beard,

traditional East Indian clothing with a winter coat,

turban,

was riding a blue/green bike

Police say officers are looking to speak to the man, and anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com