Lakeshore OPP identify person of interest following incidents in Puce park

An OPP badge is pictured. (File Image) An OPP badge is pictured. (File Image)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver