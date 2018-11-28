

Lakeshore's stormwater master plan is flowing along.

The town held an open house at the Atlas Tube Centre Tuesday evening to discuss recent heavy rain events that have caused flooding.

“First point of best defence is making sure homes are well protected and insured that they have all the devices and mechanisms in place to protect their home,” says director of engineering and infrastructure Nelson Cavacas.

“The town has also invested this year and last year with some subsidies to help homeowners implement some of these measures.”

The study began in January, officials were looking for input and feedback from residents on the preliminary results.

The town says about $350,000 has been spent on the initial phase of stormwater mitigation.