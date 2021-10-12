Lakeshore man facing child pornography charges

A person is seen typing. (Pressmaster/shutterstock.com) A person is seen typing. (Pressmaster/shutterstock.com)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide

William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver