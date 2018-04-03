

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Lakeshore man is facing impaired driving charges after he was pulled over in Chatham-Kent.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer on patrol says a driver was committing a traffic violation on Saturday around 3:00 a.m. on Communication Road.

Police conducted a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, the officer says the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Upon further investigation, the 20-year-old Lakeshore man was charged with driving while ability impaired; and drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

He was also charged with failing to use low beam, driving while under suspension, and

novice driver - B.A.C. above zero.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 24 to answer to the charge.