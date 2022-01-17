Lakeshore man faces criminal charge after traffic stop
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Essex County OPP have charged a 57-year-old Lakeshore man after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.
A member from the OPP Lakeshore Detachment was on patrol on Sunday at 12:52 a.m., and observed a vehicle on Linda Crescent, where the licence plate did not match the vehicle it was registered to.
A traffic stop was initiated and as a result of the investigation, police determined that the licence plates used on the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Police have charged a 57-year-old of Lakeshore man with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charge.