Lakeshore man faces criminal charge after traffic stop

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP have charged a 57-year-old Lakeshore man after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.

A member from the OPP Lakeshore Detachment was on patrol on Sunday at 12:52 a.m., and observed a vehicle on Linda Crescent, where the licence plate did not match the vehicle it was registered to.

A traffic stop was initiated and as a result of the investigation, police determined that the licence plates used on the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police have charged a 57-year-old of Lakeshore man with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charge.