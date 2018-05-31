

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a 46-year-old Lakeshore man after he was caught speeding in a construction zone on Highway 401.

An officer was conducting RADAR enforcement in the construction zone on the 401 near Queens Line On on May 30 around 12:30 a.m.

The officer says a westbound vehicle registered a speed in excessive of 160 kilometres per hour.

As a result, the male driver, Frank Nagy, from Lakeshore, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on June 27 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.