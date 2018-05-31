Lakeshore man charged with racing in Highway 401 construction zone
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Windsor man with speeding on Highway 401.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:07PM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a 46-year-old Lakeshore man after he was caught speeding in a construction zone on Highway 401.
An officer was conducting RADAR enforcement in the construction zone on the 401 near Queens Line On on May 30 around 12:30 a.m.
The officer says a westbound vehicle registered a speed in excessive of 160 kilometres per hour.
As a result, the male driver, Frank Nagy, from Lakeshore, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed.
He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on June 27 to answer to the charge.
The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.