WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP have charged a 43-year-old Lakeshore man with impaired driving and stunt driving after he allegedly was caught going 90 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle going 170 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on County Road 22 in Lakeshore around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

In speaking with the driver, the officer formulated the grounds that the driver was impaired by alcohol and/or drug and placed them under arrest.

The Lakeshore man is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Jan. 30.

He is charged with impaired driving by alcohol or drug, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, and stunt driving.

His drivers' licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.