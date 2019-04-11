

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged after police say he was busted going double the speed limit on a county road.

A member of the OPP traffic unit was conducting a speed enforcement initiative in Lakeshore at 11:45 p.m. on April 5.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle after it registered a speed of more than 80 kilometers per hour over the posted 80 km/hr speed limit on Lakeshore Rd 107 between Walls Road and County Road 42.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving and will appear in a Windsor court on May 13.

He was issued a seven day license suspension and his vehicle was impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.