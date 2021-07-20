WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged after assaulting two police officers and damaging a cruiser during his arrest.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., Lakeshore OPP responded to Westwood Drive to investigate a report of men fighting. Investigators determined a man had assaulted another male.

Police say when the investigating officers attempted to arrest the man, he assaulted two officers. Once in police custody, the man then allegedly caused damage to the police vehicle.

The officers were not injured in the altercation.

The Lakeshore man has been charged with:

· Assault

· Assault a Peace Officer (Two Counts)

· Mischief Under $5000.00 (Two Counts)

The accused has since been released from custody with a court date scheduled for Sept. 2 at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.