Lakeshore launches summer concert series
Lakeshore is filling its parks with the sound of music this summer.
Starting Friday, the municipality will launch the Summer Parks Concert Series, bringing a slate of weekly events to its parks on Friday nights.
Park-goers can expect to enjoy family-friendly live music from talented performers across the region, for free.
The series will kick-off Friday at 7 p.m. with a performance from Midlife Jazz, a five-piece band who will perform jazz, pop, classic rock and blues in Lakeview Park.
“We’re happy to give our community members and visitors yet another reason to enjoy our beautiful parks,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain. “This series will make for a summer full of family-friendly fun in parks and communities throughout Lakeshore.”
The municipality recommends attendees bring their own chairs, blankets and bug spray to make the most out of the events.
