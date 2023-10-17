Lakeshore introduces ban on short-term rentals to boost housing supply
Add Lakeshore, Ont., to the list of communities across Canada which are cracking down on short-term rentals.
Last week, councillors voted to ban short-term rentals (STR) in the municipalities, with councillors saying they are commercial endeavours which should be just subject to the same regulations as bed-and-breakfast operations.
"We have local families and retirees no longer able to find housing in the town they've lived in all their lives," said resident Amy Green during the Oct. 10 meeting, speaking in support of the ban.
"The number of short-term rentals in Lakeshore has tripled with over 150 families now having been displaced due to the commercialization of family homes. That's over 400 locals pushed out of Lakeshore by investors."
Lakeshore defines "short-term rental housing" as the rental or leasing of any residential property for less than 28 days.
“Municipalities around the world are struggling to regulate the explosion of these types of operations, which has been facilitated by technology and digital platforms,” Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey said in a statement.
“What we are really looking to do is level the playing field and ensure businesses like these operate under the same regulations as others, like the many successful bed-and-breakfast operators that call Lakeshore home.”
The price range for existing Airbnb listings in Lakeshore is $100 to $430 per night.
"When we already have a shortage of housing, it really makes it difficult for other parts of the market, such as first-time homebuyers or seniors," said realtor Danial Malik.
"We do need areas for tourism ... but when there are investors that buy up those properties, it creates even more of a shortage."
Communities across Windsor and Essex County have been taking action on short-term rentals.
In the Town of Essex, STRs are only allowed in existing residential districts which were already established before May 2022. A zoning permit is required for new ones.
Amherstburg's STR bylaws require operators to get a fire inspection, with limits on overnight usage of outdoor pools and hot tubs.
Windsorites can only operate short-term rentals out of their primary residence.
The aforementioned regions all require operators to purchase an STR license, with costs varying between each community.
Real estate agent Jazz Chappus, who said about 30 per cent of her clients are investors, added availability has been made all the more difficult by high interest rates.
"Some of our buyers are still thinking that the pre-approval they received a couple years ago when they first started looking … are still going to be approved for that amount. That's just not the case anymore," she said.
"Inventory is still very low. A lot of homes that are available are being snatched up to become these investment properties or short-term rentals."
Mark Lalovich, president of the board of directors for the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, said they are in favour of any measure that supports people being able to access longer-term housing.
Following a request from councillors, Lakeshore administration is working on a report with options for licensing and regulating bed-and-breakfast establishments ahead of its 2024 budget.
On Monday, the B.C. government unveiled new legislation mandating that individuals providing short-term lodging must reside on the premises, similar to Windsor's rules.
The government is also set to raise penalties for short-term rental hosts who violate local regulations and will mandate short-term rental platforms to provide data to the province for the purposes of enforcement and taxation.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
NEW UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police are investigating a security incident at a downtown TTC subway station Tuesday evening.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID hospitalizations in Canada reach number not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the 50 people experiencing homelessness who live there – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.
London
-
'I just felt this urge to crash into them': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack shows remorse for actions that killed four people
Nathaniel Veltman returned to testify in his own defence Tuesday for the fourth straight day in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom where he expressed remorse for his actions, and the prosecution officially began its cross examination.
-
Manslaughter trial in shooting death of Scotty Pate continues in London, Ont. courtroom
Tuesday, council cross-examined forensic detective Jerry Rozic, while reviewing photos of the scene, focusing on where pate's body was found the night he died.
-
'Food on the table or rent?': Tough choices as more people living below low-income line
Every 21 days, Katy Guthrie, a single mother of three in St. Thomas, Ont., relies on a hamper from the local food bank.
Barrie
-
Ontario officer faces criminal charges for alleged break-in, assault while on duty
An Ontario Provincial Police officer faces criminal charges following allegations she broke into her former boyfriend's home and assaulted his girlfriend while on duty.
-
Family of 7 displaced after fire ignites in child's closet
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
-
Historic Muskoka steamship inspections underway, temporarily closing large locks
Over the next month, the Muskoka Steamships will be inspected at the Port Carling docks, temporarily closing the large locks.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigating animal abuse claims as video circulates online
Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating reports of animal abuse in the community.
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman in West Bank calling on Canadian government for more help getting Canadians out
An Ottawa woman who travelled to the West Bank before the Israel-Hamas war began is calling on the Canadian government to do more to help Canadians stuck in the Palestinian territories.
-
Hydro Ottawa customers can now switch to new ultra-low overnight plan
Hydro Ottawa says its customers now have the option to switch to Ontario's new ultra-low overnight rate plan, which comes into effect locally Nov. 1.
-
90 cats admitted to Ottawa Humane Society in under a week
The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it is dealing with an "unexpected" influx of cats.
Toronto
-
Mississauga family fears for safety of mother amid bombing in Gaza
A Mississauga doctor is praying her 83-year-old mother, a Canadian citizen, can survive the bombs falling on the Gaza strip as needed medicine and supplies remain blocked from entering the territory — among several Canadian civilians also in danger.
-
Four people, including 2 police officers, injured in Pickering, Ont. crash: SIU
Durham police say they were called to a car theft in progress prior to an overnight collision that sent two suspects and two officers to hospital.
-
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police are investigating a security incident at a downtown TTC subway station Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war
Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel to bear witness to ongoing war.
-
Gun violence down in Montreal compared to last summer: SPVM
Montreal police say gun violence is down this summer when compared to the same time period last year.
-
Trudeau calls report of airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Parts of Cape Breton pick up over 100 mm of rain; yet another rainy weekend ahead for Maritimes
More bad weather is heading for the Maritimes this weekend.
-
UPEI appears before legislature to answer questions about damning report
University of Prince Edward Island officials were in the hot seat in Charlottetown Tuesday as they faced questions regarding the damning Rubin-Thomlinson report.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
-
Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police
Two youths have been arrested and one was taken to the hospital following a shooting near Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary approves public transit safety strategy, pending budget's green light
A public transit safety strategy for Calgary was unanimously approved by city council on Tuesday, amid ongoing concern over crime along our train lines and bus routes.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on Memorial Drive
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Violence and criminality': Problem property in southeast Calgary shut down by sheriffs
Sheriffs have shut down a problem home in southeast Calgary linked to drug trafficking and violence.
Edmonton
-
Central Alberta Soccer Association president suspended over 'disgusting' and 'offensive' comments
The president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association (CASA) has been suspended indefinitely by Alberta Soccer after he reportedly made disparaging remarks about Canada Soccer's diversity initiatives.
-
Alberta says Quebec pension model back on table in Canada Pension Plan exit debate
The Alberta government is again considering using the Quebec investment model for a possible provincial pension plan, less than a week after Finance Minister Nate Horner announced the Quebec option had been scrapped.
-
Teens aged 13 to 16 charged in 'violent assault' in Leduc
Four teens have been charged after what police are calling a "violent assault" in Leduc.
Vancouver
-
Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Expert witness died before finishing testimony, B.C. murder trial told
The jury in a British Columbia Supreme Court murder trial has been told that an expert witness didn't finish her testimony because she is dead.