The Lakeshore Harness Racing Association has signed with a provincial governing body that members were previously reluctant to join.

Association member Tom Bain says his group is now part of Ontario Racing.

Bain confirms they reluctantly signed the agreement before the midnight deadline on Monday.

Bain tells CTV Windsor it’s a two year deal, but it includes minimal purse funding.

He notes several other racetracks signed longer contracts with more purse money.

Bain adds they did not have much of a choice since there are more than 2,000 jobs on the line connected to the local horse racing industry.

Bain says they will continue to push for more funding.

The 2019 season at Leamington Raceway will go ahead as planned with 13 race dates beginning Aug. 4.