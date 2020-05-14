Lakeshore fire crews battle midnight blaze
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 10:39AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 14, 2020 2:27PM EDT
Lakeshore Fire crews battle midnight fire in 1300 block of County Road 22 in Lakeshore, Ont., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Lakeshore Fire department battled a second alarm commercial structure fire just before midnight Wednesday.
Pictures show heavy smoke around a structure in the 1300 block of County Road 22 with crews working to put out the fire.
No word on injuries or what caused the blaze.
RELATED IMAGES