Lakeshore family falls victim to fraud, man charged following lengthy investigation

A Windsor man who was allegedly fraudulently obtaining money from a Lakeshore family over the course of a year is now facing multiple charges.

Lakeshore OPP were notified by a family on Dec. 27, 2021 that they were the victims of fraud that took place between Jan. 2021 and Dec. 2021.

Members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit assisted with the lengthy investigation. Police found that the suspect, who was known to the family, obtained an undisclosed amount of money fraudulently over the course of the year.

Police have charged the 36-year-old Windsor man with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and five counts of fraud over $5,000.

He has been released from police custody with a scheduled court date.

If you have been a victim of fraud, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.