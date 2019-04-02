

Chris Campbell, CTV Windsor





A three year agreement for part time facility attendants in Lakeshore has been ratified.

Council on Monday ratified the agreement with IBEW Union Local 636 which represents the 21 employees. The workers ratified the agreement on Friday.

“Lakeshore Council held the special meeting of Council to ratify the agreement so we can welcome the part-time facility attendants back to work as soon as possible” stated Mayor Tom Bain. The Town is looking forward to getting back to business as usual at the Atlas Tube Centre.”

The agreement includes bereavement leave, vacation pay above the Employment Standards Act and uniforms for the employees.

The town anticipates the 21 facility attendants will be back to work within the week.