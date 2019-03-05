

CTV Windsor





Facility attendants employed by the Town of Lakeshore are on strike.

The town says IBEW Local 636, representing 21 part-time employees, went on strike at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The part-time facility attendants were certified as a bargaining unit in February 2018.

Bargaining with Local 636 for the first time collective agreement began in the fall. Last Monday, the part time facility attendants voted to strike.

“The Town values the contribution that the Facility Attendants make to the delivery of recreational programming and facilities in the Town. The Town will continue to move forward in a thoughtful and respectful manner that contemplates the fiscal realities of operating such facilities”, said Mayor Tom Bain in a news release.

During the winter session over 1,200 people have participated in aquatic programming and over 1,000 in general programs. Thousands of hockey players and skaters pass through the doors of the Atlas Tube Centre each year.

Town officials say during the strike, residents attending town facilities may experience delays entering or leaving town premises due to picketing.

Town facilities, including the Atlas Tube Centre, will remain open with all services and programs operating as scheduled.

Lakeshore officials say the town will continue to work with its partners, Belle River Minor Hockey, Lakeshore Lightning, Skate Lakeshore, local schools, and user groups to offer quality leisure experiences.