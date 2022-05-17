Lakeshore driver facing impaired charges after 'erratic' driving complaint

A 62-year-old Lakeshore resident is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic complaint.

OPP responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 77 in Leamington at 5:19 p.m. on Monday.

While on route, an OPP officer spotted the vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop.

Police say the officer spoke to the driver and determined that they had been consuming alcohol.

The driver was placed under arrest and transported to a local OPP detachment where further testing was administered.

The Leamington OPP have charged the Lakeshore driver with the following offences:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on May 31, 2022.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.