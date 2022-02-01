Lakeshore driver busted for excessive speed and alcohol: OPP

A Lakeshore resident has been charged with stunt driving after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.

An OPP officer from the Lakeshore Detachment was conducting radar patrols on County Road 22 on Jan. 28 around 11:59 p.m.

Police say a motor vehicle was seen travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer utilized a radar device and was able to measure the speed of the vehicle at a rate over 135 kilometres per hour in the posted 80 km/hr zone.

The officer initiated a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, police say it was apparent the driver had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage at which time a roadside screening device was administered.

As a result of the traffic stop, the 21-year-old Lakeshore resident was charged with racing a motor vehicle.

The driver was issued a three-day drivers licence suspension for the alcohol offence, a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute for the speeding offence.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.