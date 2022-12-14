Lakeshore council won’t ban commercial greenhouses

Lakeshore council has voted against an outright ban of commercial greenhouses.

It’s the latest chapter in a saga that began nearly two years ago — when the municipality put an interim control bylaw (ICB) in place to stop any such development in the area while they decided how to handle them.

That ICB expires on March 9, 2023 and can not be extended.

“We can’t have the same issues and concerns and problems that a lot of other municipalities in the area have,” Deputy Mayor Kirk Wastedt told CTV News.

Through the summer, Lakeshore held a number of public engagement sessions to ask residents how they felt

At Tuesday night’s meeting of municipal council, administrative staff said 450 people physically showed up to those sessions and more than 70 people wrote in with their thoughts.

Nearly all of them, staff said, in opposition to greenhouses being allowed in Lakeshore at all.

Concerns like light pollution, odor, noise and impact on infrastructure (i.e. roads, sewers) among the reasons often cited.

A report on the debate given to council Tuesday presented four options to move forward.

Do nothing, let the ICB lapse and leave all relevant rules as they’ve been, Update bylaws and rules but ultimately allow greenhouses, Create a set geographical area where greenhouses are allowed, Prohibit commercial greenhouses altogether.

While public feedback indicated option four was preferred, municipal staff indicated that would almost certainly see an instant challenge from the province - which they characterized as an uphill battle.

In the end, council voted to pursue option 2.

“Hopefully we can get enough control in place, policies and restrictions, that they might have second thoughts about coming here,” Wastedt said.

“We need to control the light no question. Odor, noise all of those things and we just need to have that all written down.”

Council will now begin drafting those bylaws in the time remaining before the March 9 deadline.

The public will be able to attend council meetings while that process happens.