WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lakeshore council approves lowest tax rate increase in the region

    Lakeshore town hall in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Lakeshore town hall in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Lakeshore council has approved the municipality’s 2024 budget with a 2.97 per cent tax increase, the lowest in the region.

    On average, the approved tax rate increase will add $54 per year ($4.50 per month) to the municipal portion of property tax bills. County of Essex and school board levies will add $122 per year ($10.16 per month).

    “This budget takes a balanced approach that makes critical investments to meet Lakeshore’s needs while limiting its impact on residents and taxpayers,” said mayor Tracey Bailey. “In the face of ongoing financial pressures, we’ve managed to deliver a budget with a tax rate increase that is less than inflation. Even then, we were able to invest in our organization to build on our success and enhance the services that our residents expect.”

    Throughout the deliberations, council reduced the originally proposed increase of 6.34 per cent. Council also approved a one-time transfer of $700,000 from the tax stabilization reserve to mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures.

    The budget will return to council for final approval at an upcoming meeting.

    Highlights of the 2024 Budget include:

    • $9.5 million in road projects. This includes $6.7 million for road rehabilitation, up from $2.7 million proposed in the draft Budget. The increased investment would mean 25 to 30 kilometres of road rehabilitation.
    • $1.9 million in wastewater projects, $6.6 million in water projects, and $565,000 in stormwater projects.
    • $620,000 for trail maintenance and tree planting.
    • $1.47 million for bridges and culverts.
    • $26.2 million in capital project spending.
    • Total expenditures of $60.7 million.
    • $28.2 million transfer to reserves.
    • $33.5 million from reserves.
    • $19.68 million in recoveries (grants, user fees, investment income).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News