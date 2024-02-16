Lakeshore council approves lowest tax rate increase in the region

Lakeshore council has approved the municipality’s 2024 budget with a 2.97 per cent tax increase, the lowest in the region.

On average, the approved tax rate increase will add $54 per year ($4.50 per month) to the municipal portion of property tax bills. County of Essex and school board levies will add $122 per year ($10.16 per month).

“This budget takes a balanced approach that makes critical investments to meet Lakeshore’s needs while limiting its impact on residents and taxpayers,” said mayor Tracey Bailey. “In the face of ongoing financial pressures, we’ve managed to deliver a budget with a tax rate increase that is less than inflation. Even then, we were able to invest in our organization to build on our success and enhance the services that our residents expect.”

Throughout the deliberations, council reduced the originally proposed increase of 6.34 per cent. Council also approved a one-time transfer of $700,000 from the tax stabilization reserve to mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures.

The budget will return to council for final approval at an upcoming meeting.

Highlights of the 2024 Budget include: