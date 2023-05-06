Lakeshore community survey seeks input on traffic calming measures

The Municipality of Lakeshore wants to hear from residents on addressing traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.

The municipality is working with Paradigm Transportation Solututions Limited for teh two-part project.

The first element will be the development of a speed limit policy which will include a process to evaluate and recommend speed limit changes and assess how lower speed imts would impact urban areas.

According to officials, the second part will look into the municipality’s current traffic calming policy and using resident feedback and review, update the policy to include guidlines for evaluating and implementing traffic calming measures.

“This process will be a great opportunity to engage residents in the creation of community-based solutions that address concerns around traffic, speed, and safety,” Mayor Tracey Bailey said in a news release.

Residents can submit their feedback using the Traffic & Speed Limit Policy Review Community Survey, share traffic concerns using the online Traffic Issue Reporting Tool, and attend the upcoming Public Information Centre to be hosted in June

Survey submissions will be accepted until Friday, June 16.