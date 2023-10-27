Lakershore hockey team returns to ice days after player’s death

Friends, family and members of the Essex County hockey community came together Friday as the Lakeshore Canadiens took to the ice for the first time since forward Sylvain Lessard died in a car crash.

Just days before, after practice Tuesday evening, Lessard was driving home on County Road 42 when his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.

The 20 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fellow forward Spencer Higginbottom said the team found out the next morning.

“Just the absolute worst news we could hear from a team perspective,” he said. “We all came together right away. Made sure all the boys were communicating and talking openly with each other.”

Lessard came to the Canadiens from the Wheatley Sharks earlier in October but Higginbottom said he fit right in.

Players and staff from the Sharks, as well as Lessard’s family, were among the nearly 500 people in the stands at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre as his jersey was raised to the rafters Friday night.

There was a moment of silence and Lessard remained on the right wing symbolically for the first shift of the game.

After an emotional moment of silence, the Canadiens won the opening faceoff against the Blenheim Blades without a fight. A show of solidarity with the grieving team before the game carried on.

Canadiens General Manager Marc Seguin said many of those on the other side of the ice – and players from other teams who showed up to the game to show support – are feeling the loss alongside his teammates.

“These guys all grew up playing together,” Seguin said.

He said support is being offered to grieving players and the decision to play three days after the loss was theirs to make.

“Everybody said they wanted to play. They believe that’s what Sylvain would have wanted them to do,” said Seguin.

He said the team has been flooded with support all week long – but more importantly, according to Higginbottom, the team has been there for each other.

“It’s something that’s on your mind a lot,” he said. “It’s the same for everybody. It’s just not easy running that thought.”

At the final buzzer Friday night, Lessard’s teammates on the Lakeshore Canadiens won 5-3.