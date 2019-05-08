

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued another flood warning for the shorelines along Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

Flooding is already happening in spots along Cotterie Park Road in Leamington.

Winds are whipping up some damaging waves and water levels are rising between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

Flooding is expected to worsen Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Officials say the winds are expected to shift Thursday, exacerbating shoreline erosion along the western shoreline of Pelee Island.