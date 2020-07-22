WINDSOR, ONT. -- The LaSalle Miracle committee is once again offering a ‘Miracle Bag’ of donations to those in any industry that has been closed long term due to the pandemic.

Miracle organizers are offering the bags to laid of employees at Caesars Windsor, those in the event/wedding industry or any other industry that has faced long-term shut down. Workers can stop by the Westport Marina in LaSalle at 970 Front Road on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“We understand as a Committee how hard pressed and long term the job losses and businesses losses have been and will continue to be for many in these industries,” organizers said in a news release. “We want to ensure employees and business owners in those industries are not suffering in silence.”

If transportation is an issue for families, delivery can be arranged.

A ‘Miracle Bag’ pick-up was held earlier this month. LaSalle donations from the June 27th Miracle brought in a haul of 340,000 pounds of food, baby products, pet food and hygiene products. The entire event across Windsor and Essex County collected more than two million pounds of food and supplies.

Any additional not for profit community organizations that are looking for help with donations during this challenging time can contact Desjarlais at suedesjarlais@gmail.com or Nancy Campana at nancyc@nouveauevent.com.