WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is waiving eligibility requirements to its Second Career program to support and create more opportunities for laid-off manufacturing workers.

Effective April 1, laid-off workers will no longer be required to search for a job for 26 weeks before qualifying for Second Career.

They can now apply regardless of how long they’ve been working in the manufacturing or auto industry. It will apply to workers who were permanently laid off on or after Jan. 1, 2019.

The support program was launched in 2008 as a response to the major of the 2007/2008 world financial crisis.

It helps laid-off workers who are looking for a new career pay for the post-secondary training needed to successfully enter the workforce. It also helps cover costs such as tuition, books and transportation.

Employment Ontario service providers help with the application free of charge.

“We’re ensuring our manufacturing workers are given every opportunity to be successful in their career,” Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli said in a news release.

As of March 31, 2019, Second Career has helped approximately 110,900 people qualify for new professions.

Popular second occupations that Second Career clients train for include transport truck driver, heavy equipment operator and social service worker.

About 18,700 vacant jobs were reported in the third quarter of 2019 in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie Economic Region; with demand for mechanics, cooks carpenters, heavy equipment operators and millwrights.

“Employers are looking for workers, and workers are looking for jobs. With more responsive training programs, we can help both,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Over this spring and summer we will work closely with business and training stakeholders to review all our employment and training programs to learn how to improve them.”