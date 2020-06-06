WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Kingsville teen is helping frontline hospital workers feel more comfortable when fighting COVID-19.

“Hallie loves doing crafts. With her limited fine motor ability it’s sometimes hard to be able to make crafts, cut things out and such” says Hallie Ganderton’s mother, Heather.

Hallie is using her crafting machine to create earsavers for surgical masks.

“They are a little plastic strips that go behind the back of the head and the elastic slips into the notches and and it prevents skin breakdown and abrasions from people wearing masks for a long period of time” says Heather Ganderton.

Despite her cerebral palsy, Ganderton says her 14-year-old daughter‘s heart is in the right place.

Using her ipad, a circut crafting machine and some old x-ray film, Hallie has cut 1500 earsavers over the past two weeks.

“I showed Hallie the pattern online and she started cutting in the first day she worked and she’s cutting at least five hours. She’s cut almost 200 on that first day and she’s been cutting ever since.”

Hallie donated 1000 ear savers to Erie Shores Healthcare hospital Friday and wants to cut 1000 every week until she runs out of supplies. “She’s also donated 100 to the cancer clinic, she’s giving some to Family Respite to send to the dialysis clinic and she’s provided some to the community in exchange for donations she’s going to give to the food bank and hospice.”

“I just means so much to our staff and for our patients too and the community as a whole. This is just some great work. So appreciative. It means so much to us. And lots of long hours” says Kristin Kennedy, the VP of patient services and chief nursing executive.

Ganderton says her daughter always wants to help others. “Everyone can help no matter what their abilities are or what their strengths are there’s something that everybody can do.”