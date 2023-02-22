Labour market plan launched by Workforce Windsor-Essex
Workforce WindsorEssex is launching a report providing a detailed analysis of labour market statistics and recommendations on how to grow the region’s workforce.
The 2022-2023 Local Labour Market Plan (LLMP) was released on Wednesday.
This Employment Ontario project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.
The report authors provided a detailed walkthrough of the 2022-2023 LLMP and participants engaged in an open discussion on the findings to identify actions to improve the local labour market and related services and supports.
Supported by Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the LLMP provides strategic recommendations through interactive links to industry-related education and Workforce WindsorEssex labour market tools, industry-related information, videos, and blogs.
Some key challenges include the age and education of our workforce, as well as the overall participation rate. Other challenges dig deeper into migration and income issues that prevent greater participation in the labour market.
Some opportunities and recommendations from the report include:
- Encouraging businesses to collaborate with local educational institutions to offer hard skill development, soft skill development, on-site training, and online training to retain current employees, promote career growth, and recruit future employees.
- Supporting education for career pathways by integrating student career success and experiential learning into teaching, course, and program requirements to ensure students in post-secondary education have meaningful engagement with their field of study and possible careers, allowing for real workplace experience during schooling and preparing students for their post-graduation career.
- Supporting career changes through programs like Better Jobs Ontario and Service Canada’s EI program that may permit long-tenured workers to continue receiving EI while attending a full-time program of their choice.
- Encouraging Service Providing Organizations and employers to collaborate on developing and supporting occupation-specific language training to help integrate newcomers into in-demand sectors and careers.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Trudeau says ending irregular crossings at Roxham Road will take more than 'simplistic solutions'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in connection to Cambridge, Ont. toddler’s death
A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges, including manslaughter, in connection to the death of a toddler in Cambridge, Ont. in September.
-
Police release new numbers in province-wide human trafficking investigations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are releasing new information in their joint human trafficking investigations.
-
Could 'The Last of Us' happen in real life? Microbiologist weighs in
If you’ve seen the hit HBO series “The Last of Us” you may have wondered, could this happen in real life?
London
-
LPS investigating gunshots heard in southeast London
London police are investigating after a 9-1-1 caller claimed to hear gunshots in southeast London. The incident took place in the 800-block of Shelborne Street just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
London police, LPS Board release joint statement to Trudeau asking for bail reform
On Wednesday, London’s chief of police and the chair of the London Police Services Board issued a joint statement addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for legislative bail reform, citing an “increasing incidence of violent offenders released into our communities.”
-
18 year old charged in shooting incident in London's north end
Charges have been laid against one man after police responded to a shooting in the city's north end last week. London Police Service Major Crime Section has issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Zainaldeen Sakr from London. He has not yet been located.
Barrie
-
Additional offences added to Cassie Korzenko's charges after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
Barrie woman Cassie Korzenko, 32, who is facing dangerous driving charges stemming from a crash on December 1 that sent three people to the hospital, appeared in court Wednesday.
-
Police seek truck that struck hydro pole in Barrie and fled scene
Police are looking for the pickup truck that hit a hydro pole in Barrie overnight on Wednesday and left the scene.
-
Winter storm, snowfall warning issued with up to 20cm possible: Here's what to expect
Parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Muskoka, and surrounding areas can expect potentially hazardous travel conditions with the risk of freezing rain as a winter storm blows into the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Arson suspected as 100-year-old home burns in Greater Sudbury
A fire that destroyed a 100-year-old home in Azilda on Wednesday morning is suspicious, fire officials told CTV News.
-
Officer calls for civilian oversight of Ontario's Indigenous police forces after string of alleged sexual assaults
An officer in an Indigenous policing service that has jurisdiction over much of Ontario’s north says its civilian oversight needs an overhaul after a harrowing experience shattered her confidence in the current system and left her unlikely to ever return to what she described as her dream job.
-
Kirkland Lake contractor fined $91K for violating Environmental Protection Act
An excavation contractor based in Kirkland Lake has been fined a total of $91,000 for environmental offences that date to 2018.
Ottawa
-
One person arrested after Overbrook fire displaces 60 people
Four people, including a child, were rescued from a burning building after a major blaze broke out in the Overbrook neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged with murdering 64-year-old man in ByWard Market
Ottawa police say a 64-year-old man was the victim of Tuesday morning's homicide in the ByWard Market and have charged three men in relation to his death.
-
BLUESFEST
BLUESFEST | Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest in 2023
Organizers are calling the Ottawa Bluesfest 2023 lineup one of the festival's best ever.
Toronto
-
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Nasty winter storm inches closer to Toronto, southern Ontario
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow live updates as the storm progresses.
-
Maple Leafs announce injured defenceman Jake Muzzin won't play again this season
Jake Muzzin won't play again this season.
Montreal
-
Trudeau says ending irregular crossings at Roxham Road will take more than 'simplistic solutions'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
QMJHL promises 'locker room code' for junior hockey hazing
Quebec's hearings on hazing in hockey and possibly other sports begin Wednesday at the national assembly. MNAs will hear from representatives of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Québec and Quebec's student sports network (RSEQ).
-
Quebec's new email offer to nurses, teachers and psychologists falls flat
Quebec's new offers on working conditions for teachers, nurses and psychologists have fallen flat. The Treasury Board even had to send them by email to the unions, who wanted to negotiate at the actual bargaining tables, not in the discussion forums where Quebec wanted to table them.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died in Amherst-area ER forced to sue for investigation details
The family of 37-year-old Allison Holthoff, a woman who died while waiting to be treated at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre on Dec. 31, 2022, is being forced to sue in order to get answers.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
Online massage ads used to recruit people to provide sexual services: Winnipeg police
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested earlier in the month in connection with online ads that were used to recruit people to provide sexual services.
-
All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings
All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Calgary
-
Calgary police take 1 into custody following Evergreen house fire
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday following a house fire in the community of Evergreen.
-
Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton
The Calgary Police Service confirms a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.
-
Alberta police chiefs says decriminalization strategy is too premature, emphasizes ‘whole of system’ approach
The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police has outlined what it calls a "whole of system" approach to the decriminalization of the simple possession of illicit drugs.
Edmonton
-
Stuart Skinner calms Oilers' crease: 'Pretty crazy evolution'
"Seeing him get drafted to the Oilers and develop through that whole system, it's been fun," Connor McDavid says of 24-year-old netminder Stuart Skinner in his first full NHL season.
-
Alberta police chiefs says decriminalization strategy is too premature, emphasizes ‘whole of system’ approach
The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police has outlined what it calls a "whole of system" approach to the decriminalization of the simple possession of illicit drugs.
-
Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton
The Calgary Police Service confirms a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.
Vancouver
-
Environment Canada warns flurries possible for Wednesday evening commute in Metro Vancouver
A cold snap is tightening its grip on the South Coast, bringing sub-zero temperatures and wicked wind chill.
-
City of Vancouver proposes 9.7% property tax hike in revised 2023 draft budget
Homeowners in Vancouver could see their property taxes grow by nearly 10 per cent if the city’s newly revised draft budget gets the green light next month.
-
B.C. teacher faces 1-week suspension over physical altercation with student he embarrassed
A B.C. teacher who got into a physical altercation with a Grade 8 student is facing a one-week suspension of his professional license.