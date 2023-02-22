Labour market plan launched by Workforce Windsor-Essex

Workforce WindsorEssex is launching a report providing a detailed analysis of labour market statistics and recommendations on how to grow the region’s workforce.

The 2022-2023 Local Labour Market Plan (LLMP) was released on Wednesday.

This Employment Ontario project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

The report authors provided a detailed walkthrough of the 2022-2023 LLMP and participants engaged in an open discussion on the findings to identify actions to improve the local labour market and related services and supports.

Supported by Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the LLMP provides strategic recommendations through interactive links to industry-related education and Workforce WindsorEssex labour market tools, industry-related information, videos, and blogs.

Some key challenges include the age and education of our workforce, as well as the overall participation rate. Other challenges dig deeper into migration and income issues that prevent greater participation in the labour market.

Some opportunities and recommendations from the report include: