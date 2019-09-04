The Ontario Labour Relations Board has ordered workers at Windsor’s Nemak plant to cease and desist its blockade, but the union says it will not.

A labour hearing was held Wednesday seeking to have Unifor’s blockade at Nemak removed.

The hearing took place Wednesday in front of the OLRB.

Local 200 president John D'Agnolo says the union is ignoring the ruling and will continue to protest.

Unifor president Jerry Dias and local representatives from Local 200 are listed as "defendants" for starting an "unlawful strike."

Both entrances have been barricaded with cars and union members since Monday, while factory doors and equipment inside have been chained.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant, which builds engine blocks for General Motors, is expected to close in June 2020, putting 270 people out of work.