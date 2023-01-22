Knobby’s Kids youth hockey program gets $5,000 boost

The St. Clair College Alumni Association Board has donated $5,000 to Knobby’s Kids youth hockey program.

The money will cover the costs of ice rental and insurance for their 2022-23 season.

“It’s all about the kids,” said Knobby’s Kids organizer, Marty Kerester. “They love to come out here and play hockey and just to see the smiles on their faces when they get out there is worth it.”

The Alumni Association has made the donation for over 10 years. The cheque was presented Saturday at the Lanspeary Park Outdoor Ice Rink on Ottawa Street.

“We start from the first week of December until it closes which is usually the first week of March,” Kerester said.

The Knobby’s Kids program allows children in Windsor who cannot afford skates and hockey equipment, an opportunity to learn to skate and play hockey every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to Kerester, attendance is down this year.

“Unfortunately, it’s like starting over because of COVID,” he said. “So basically right now I think we have about 80 kids. Normally, we have about 150.”

“I have no doubt that next year we’re going to have probably about 100-125 kids, But yeah, it’s just like starting over again.”

Kerester told CTV News people can register by showing up or by visiting their Facebook page, noting the group will host a family breakfast on Feb.12.

“We try to have a dinner for them at Christmas where Santa brings all the kids Christmas presents and then we have two breakfasts, one in January and one in February, so all the family can enjoy breakfast, sausage, eggs, pancakes.”