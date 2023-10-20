Knives detected by new system at Windsor Regional Hospital

Weapons detectors were installed in the emergency rooms at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses Thursday and they've already discovered some items that are not welcome at the hospital.

“We have found a couple of knives have been confiscated,” said hospital CEO David Musyj. “We also found some other items that could be used for inappropriate uses.”

ER visitors don't have to empty their pockets when entering because the Evolv Detector System uses sensor technology along with artificial intelligence to disclose any items that may be viewed as a threat.

“If something is legal we will save it for the individual,” Musyj said. “When they leave the department we will give it back to them.”

However, if it's an item that is deemed illegal proper measures will be taken. Musyj says the items were brought into the hospital without malicious intent.

The machines were deemed necessary for the protection of hospital staff and visitors following four separate incidents in the past year involving guns and knives.

“It's a different security posture around the world and unfortunately that's the reality of the day,” said CTV News Chief Safety Expert Chris Lewis who was surprised Windsor Regional Hospital was the first in Canada to implement this type of security system and believes other hospitals will follow suit.

“Going into courthouses, going into government buildings, it's all changed so it only makes sense that hospitals follow that.”

Musyj says the detector has multiple layers of sensitivity and they'll be working to find the right sensitivity.

“I would rather have a false positive identification then possibly in the department that got through the machine,” he said.

Musyj wants visitors to be aware of what they bring to the hospital to ensure fast passage.

“Leave them at home. Leave them in your vehicle,” he said. “Leave them somewhere else but don't come into the hospital with them. Again, the hospital is a setting to heal people in a safe manner.”