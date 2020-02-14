WINDSOR -- Windsor police are on the lookout for a suspect they believe to be “armed and dangerous” after a robbery at an east Windsor pharmacy.

Patrol officers responded to a robbery call at a pharmacy in the 5000 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Through investigation, police say a lone suspect entered the pharmacy brandishing a knife and demanded staff place drugs into a black duffle bag.

The suspect managed to escape with a quantity of items and ran southbound on Prado Place.

A witness told police the suspect got into a vehicle described as a black coloured sedan which drove eastbound on Ontario Street.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man with a deep voice, standing approximately 5’6 feet tall. He weighs between 130 and 140 lbs with a slender build. Police say the suspect was wearing a dark coloured jacket and pants, a dark toque with the hoodie pulled up, dark sunglasses and gloves and a dark bandana covering his face.

Police say the weapon used in the robbery was not recovered and for this reason, he’s considered armed and dangerous. They ask you do not approach or confront the suspect.

Instead, anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com