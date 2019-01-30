

Windsor police say a 23-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after he was seen running down the street brandishing a knife.

On Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to the report in the 900 block of Giles Boulevard West.

Numerous units converged on the area.

Witnesses reported that the suspect had just walked into a business in the area.

Officers approached the business and located the suspect standing in an entrance doorway.

Officers observed a folding knife hanging from the man's rear waistline. The suspect was arrested without incident and the knife was seized.

Inspection of the knife revealed that it was a prohibited weapon.

Canadian law prohibits the possession of a knife that has a blade that opens automatically by gravity or centrifugal force or by hand pressure applied to a button, spring or other device in or attached to the handle of the knife.

Police say a number of witnesses were located who reported seeing the suspect brandish the knife in a dangerous manner.

No injuries were reported.

Tyler Sprague, 23, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach probation and breach of a prohibition order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.