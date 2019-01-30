Knife-wielding suspect nabbed on Giles Boulevard: police
Windsor Police Service uniform
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 1:29PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 2:39PM EST
Windsor police say a 23-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after he was seen running down the street brandishing a knife.
On Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to the report in the 900 block of Giles Boulevard West.
Numerous units converged on the area.
Witnesses reported that the suspect had just walked into a business in the area.
Officers approached the business and located the suspect standing in an entrance doorway.
Officers observed a folding knife hanging from the man's rear waistline. The suspect was arrested without incident and the knife was seized.
Inspection of the knife revealed that it was a prohibited weapon.
Canadian law prohibits the possession of a knife that has a blade that opens automatically by gravity or centrifugal force or by hand pressure applied to a button, spring or other device in or attached to the handle of the knife.
Police say a number of witnesses were located who reported seeing the suspect brandish the knife in a dangerous manner.
No injuries were reported.
Tyler Sprague, 23, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach probation and breach of a prohibition order.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.