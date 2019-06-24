

CTV Windsor





Damage has been pegged at $70,000 after a house fire in Windsor.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2700 block of Curry Avenue south of E.C. Row Expressway after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officials determined the fire started in a kitchen light fixture.

Damage was contained to the attic of the home.

No one was hurt, but two people have been displaced.