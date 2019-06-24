Kitchen light fixture causes house fire in south Windsor
Firefighters were called to a home in the 2700 block of Curry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., Monday, June 24, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 9:29AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 2:12PM EDT
Damage has been pegged at $70,000 after a house fire in Windsor.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 2700 block of Curry Avenue south of E.C. Row Expressway after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Officials determined the fire started in a kitchen light fixture.
Damage was contained to the attic of the home.
No one was hurt, but two people have been displaced.