Kitchen fire on Howard Ave causes $50,000 in damage
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 10:54AM EDT
Crews responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Howard on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say a kitchen fire caused $50,000 in damage to a Howard Avenue home.
Crews responded to the blaze in the 1500 block of Howard around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters were able to get in under control after a short time.
Injuries are unknown.