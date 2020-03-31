Kitchen fire on Cabana causes 45K damage
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 12:29PM EDT
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire on Cabana Road.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block Cabana E. on Tuesday.
Officials say it was a kitchen fire, caused by unattended cooking.
Damage is estimated at $45,000.