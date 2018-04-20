

Windsor firefighters have put out a blaze at a seniors complex on McDougall Street.

Emergency crews responded to the St. Angela's Seniors Centre fire at 1037 McDougall Friday morning.

The fire broke out on the 5th floor. Officials say the hallway was smoke filled.

The kitchen fire was put out quickly. The apartment building was not evacuated.

Officials say the main concern was for elderly residents and smoke inhalation.

The investigation continues.