Kitchen fire causes $100k in damage
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 11:43AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 15, 2021 4:06PM EDT
House fire at 960 Janette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Investigation is complete for an early morning kitchen fire.
Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Janette Avenue around 6:45 Sunday morning.
Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says one person was displaced and no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.