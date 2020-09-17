WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say several kitchen cabinets and air conditioning units were stolen from a locked storage unit.

It took place sometime between Friday and Wednesday.

Officers say unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a locked storage room attached to a residential building currently under construction on Michener Road.

Several kitchen cabinets, five air conditioning units and several four-inch copper pipes for the units were reported stolen.

Total value of the theft has been estimated at $10,000. The cost to replace the copper piping and repair the damaged doors is approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const.Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87331. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.