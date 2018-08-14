

CTV Windsor





A Kingsville woman has won what is dubbed the world’s largest online health competition.

Amy Howe was one of 12 finalists in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2018 challenge. The competition started in mid-June and Howe beat out more than 5,000 women from around the world by garnering the most online votes to win the contest.

Howe operates two fitness businesses called Howe Fit in Kingsville and Harrow. Her bio says she is a 31 year old mother, wife, personal trainer, group fitness instructor, entrepreneur, author, fitness competitor and nutrition specialist.

Howe receives $20,000 plus a two-page spread in Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine.

Howe says she will use the money to purchase state of the art body scanners for each of her fitness locations.

Howe tell CTV Windsor the organizers of the competition told her she received the most votes in the history of the competition.