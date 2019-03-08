

CTV Windsor





A Kingsville woman faces charges after a man was slashed in his hand.

The OPP say officers responded to a call on Beech Street in Kingsville around 4 a.m. on Friday regarding a person who had been stabbed.

On arrival, the officers discovered the victim who had a laceration to his hand and required medical attention. He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

Officers also searched the accused and found over 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Nicole Arner of Kingsville was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

She will appear in Windsor court on April 29.