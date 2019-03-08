Kingsville woman charged in stabbing investigation
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 5:24PM EST
A Kingsville woman faces charges after a man was slashed in his hand.
The OPP say officers responded to a call on Beech Street in Kingsville around 4 a.m. on Friday regarding a person who had been stabbed.
On arrival, the officers discovered the victim who had a laceration to his hand and required medical attention. He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.
Officers also searched the accused and found over 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Nicole Arner of Kingsville was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
She will appear in Windsor court on April 29.