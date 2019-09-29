

CTV Windsor





The Town of Kingsville has won a Communities in Bloom award.

It's the winner in the 7,501 – 25,000 population category.

The town received a 5 Blooms - Bronze rating and a special mention for Pumpkin Parade during the 2019 National/International Symposium and Awards Ceremonies in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

It was up against Cold Lake, Alberta and Torbay Newfoundland.

Volunteer judges issued a statement regarding the win.

“Early November the CiB Committee discovered a unique way of bringing the community together and make good use of all the pumpkins left over from Halloween. Advertisements went out asking to bring their pumpkins to Lake Side Park where they were placed along one of the pathways. That evening all 300 pumpkins were lit and everyone got to enjoy a stroll along the path. This event brought out countless volunteers and was enjoyed by many residents. It was so successful that plans are being made to have this become an annual event. The following day the pumpkins were given to a local farmer, thus helping a local farm and eliminating any smashed pumpkins on the streets. This proved to be a win, win program.”