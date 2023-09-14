Kingsville trying to get residents provincial support following floods

The Town of Kingsville is working with the province to open up its Disaster Recovery Assistance program to local residents impacted by recent storms.

In a news release from the town, officials said they understand the challenges residents have been facing since the Aug. 24 and 25 storms and flooding. The program is designed to help Ontarians in recovering costs associated with natural disasters like floods or tornadoes.

Eligibility for the program includes small businesses or farms, non-profit organizations, homeowners and residential tenants.

Should the province active the program for Kingsville, residents will be able to apply for assistance. Financial help is limited to $250,000 per application and is subject to a $500 deductible. However, the deductible may be waived for low-income households.

The program reimburses 90 per cent of your total eligible costs, with limits for emergency expenses, household appliances and furnishings.

Town officials note the program is not meant to replace insurance coverage, and any insurance payments will deducted from eligible costs.