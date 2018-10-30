Kingsville to host Pumpkin Parade after Halloween
A house design decorates a Jack-o-lantern, at left, at the Camp Sunshine Maine Pumpkin Festival in Cumberland, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2008. (AP / Robert F. Bukaty)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 4:55PM EDT
Think of it as the afterlife for pumpkins.
The day after Halloween, the Town of Kingsville is asking residents to bring their jack-o-lanterns to Lakeside Park between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 for the first ever Pumpkin Parade.
Volunteers will set them up along the path and provide a battery operated tea light for the first 300 entries.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that evening, park visitors can look at the creations and scouts will be on hand with homemade treats and refreshments.
Following the parade, the pumpkins will be donated to a local farm where they will be utilized for animal feed.