Think of it as the afterlife for pumpkins.

The day after Halloween, the Town of Kingsville is asking residents to bring their jack-o-lanterns to Lakeside Park between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 for the first ever Pumpkin Parade.

Volunteers will set them up along the path and provide a battery operated tea light for the first 300 entries.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that evening, park visitors can look at the creations and scouts will be on hand with homemade treats and refreshments.

Following the parade, the pumpkins will be donated to a local farm where they will be utilized for animal feed.