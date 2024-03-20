Kingsville school naming will not be reconsidered

The name Erie Migration Academy will not be reconsidered by the public school board, despite all the controversy in Kingsville the naming decision has generated in the school community.

Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) met Tuesday night for the first time since the new K-12 school got its name.

Trustee Julia Burgess, who represents the towns of Kingsville and Essex, brought forward a motion to send the entire naming and renaming policy to committee for review — which trustees voted in favour of.

Burgess has been at the centre of this controversy. She chaired the naming committee that worked for months to compile a shortlist of names.

Instead of opting for a specific name on that list, Burgess instead moved for a name using different words from that list for a new name altogether.

Tonight, some on the board questioning why a review of the naming policy would be necessary.

Burgess said she doesn't see any glaring issues in the policy, but believes there is room for fine tuning, following the discontent.

“I think there are some fundamental things that we have to look at and confirm, say yes it works or no, this is an opportunity to make it even better,” said Burgess. “I don't see that there's going to be gigantic change, but I really honestly think it can be improved to make the next time this happens — much more informed for everybody.”

The question of whether or not a motion to rescind the Erie migration academy name would be brought was quickly answered.

Student trustee Colin Payne, supported by trustee Nancy Armstrong, put that forward at the beginning of the meeting, with trustee Linda Qin seconding...

That motion failed. So presentations from those who dislike the name and comments from other trustees, were for not.