Kingsville school naming will not be reconsidered
The name Erie Migration Academy will not be reconsidered by the public school board, despite all the controversy in Kingsville the naming decision has generated in the school community.
Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) met Tuesday night for the first time since the new K-12 school got its name.
Trustee Julia Burgess, who represents the towns of Kingsville and Essex, brought forward a motion to send the entire naming and renaming policy to committee for review — which trustees voted in favour of.
Burgess has been at the centre of this controversy. She chaired the naming committee that worked for months to compile a shortlist of names.
Instead of opting for a specific name on that list, Burgess instead moved for a name using different words from that list for a new name altogether.
Tonight, some on the board questioning why a review of the naming policy would be necessary.
Burgess said she doesn't see any glaring issues in the policy, but believes there is room for fine tuning, following the discontent.
“I think there are some fundamental things that we have to look at and confirm, say yes it works or no, this is an opportunity to make it even better,” said Burgess. “I don't see that there's going to be gigantic change, but I really honestly think it can be improved to make the next time this happens — much more informed for everybody.”
The question of whether or not a motion to rescind the Erie migration academy name would be brought was quickly answered.
Student trustee Colin Payne, supported by trustee Nancy Armstrong, put that forward at the beginning of the meeting, with trustee Linda Qin seconding...
That motion failed. So presentations from those who dislike the name and comments from other trustees, were for not.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Did U.K. hospital staff try to snoop on Princess Kate's medical records? Privacy watchdog investigates
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales’ medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
1,800-year-old Roman statue discovered in parking lot
A Roman statue dating back almost 2,000 years has been discovered by construction workers building a parking lot in the United Kingdom.
'The cut and run': Toronto barbershop's viral video prompts customer who didn't pay to come back and apologize
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
Scammers posted obituaries declaring them dead. They were very much alive
Obituaries for writer Deborah Vankin popped up online in January, complete with morbid images and flattering prose.
What we can expect from spring after one of the country's warmest winters
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
Ukrainian stranded at Toronto airport falls victim to theft
A Ukrainian newcomer had most of his belongings stolen during a three-day stay at Toronto Pearson Airport.
'Passed like a baton': Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travel
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
'My compass': Ben Mulroney, son of late prime minister, reflects on his father's legacy
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
Kitchener
-
Search ends for missing woman at Six Nations property
The search for a missing Hagersville woman, who was last seen in 2021, brought Ontario Provincial Police to a property on Six Nations of the Grand River Tuesday.
-
Cambridge residents claim their building has a mould problem
Some residents, living in a Cambridge building, say they're dealing with a mould problem.
-
Height of buildings capped at development of former Preston Springs hotel
A major change to development plans have been made for the former Preston Springs hotel site in Cambridge.
London
-
Snow squall watch in effect, wintery start to the spring season
Although it might not look like it, Wednesday is officially the first full day of spring.
-
Tearful testimony surrounding roadside death of young Girl Guide
Tears were flowing inside a London courtroom on Tuesday as a witness recalled the crash that killed a young girl and injured seven others.
-
Multiple arrests after standoff in quiet south London, Ont. neighbourhood
A six-hour long standoff ended Tuesday afternoon when police threw tear gas into a home and multiple people walked out the front door.
Barrie
-
Carjacking rebuffed by driver
After being struck in the head, one car owner quashed a would-be car thief Saturday.
-
Snow squall watch in effect for central Ontario
Environment Canada calling for upwards of 15 to 35 cms of snow.
-
Barrie man sentenced as a youth for fatally shooting 17-year-old in 2021
The fate of a Barrie man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a teenager has been decided after the Crown argued to have him sentenced as an adult despite his being under 18 at the time.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. teacher’s Facebook posts showed ‘appalling’ lack of moral judgment
The Ontario College of Teachers has sanctioned a northern Ontario teacher who posted anti-immigrant messages on her Facebook page, along with spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparation
In the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Drag story time at Thunder Bay, Ont., library cancelled after threat, police investigating
Thunder Bay police are investigating after several bomb threats abruptly closed the public library Saturday, where a drag story time was to be held.
-
Police say Sudbury suspect pulled out knife in Hwy. 17 road rage incident
A 38-year-old from Sudbury has been charged following a road rage incident March 15 on Highway 17 near Espanola.
-
Sudbury ranked second in bed bugs, Sault also in the Top 10
Greater Sudbury is the second ‘bed buggiest’ city in Canada, according to rankings released Tuesday by Orkin Canada.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Firefighters surprise brave boy rescued from bathtub drain
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
-
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
-
2-4 cm of snow in the forecast for Ottawa on the first full day of spring
Environment Canada is calling for snow heavy at times through the afternoon in Ottawa. The capital could see 2-4 cm of snow on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
'The cut and run': Toronto barbershop's viral video prompts customer who didn't pay to come back and apologize
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
-
Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.
-
Nissan customers could be eligible for compensation soon. Here's why that's happening
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
Montreal
-
Quebec reaches $900 million health agreement with Ottawa
Ottawa and Quebec have finally reached an agreement in principle on a $900 million increase in federal health transfers.
-
Quebec Liberals promise to be more vigilant after motion
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is promising that it will be more 'vigilant' in future and will carry out more "checks" before voting in favour of CAQ government's motions.
-
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says he's considering extending tax holiday on fuel
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
-
$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documents
A former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault facing up to 25 years in prison
A disgraced former Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year could face up to 25 years in prison.
Edmonton
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Edmonton to remove residential parking zones, charge fee for residential parking permits
The city is removing a number of resident-only parking zones in Edmonton and bringing in a fee for residents in other zones who want to retain their parking permits.
-
Four Edmonton-related standouts named to Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame
Six people and one team related to Alberta hockey will be honoured for their accomplishments this summer.
Calgary
-
More than a petition? Document shows organization behind Recall Gondek campaign
Evidence has emerged that links the Recall Gondek movement, Alberta's conservatives and the recent drive for municipal political parties.
-
Calgarians needed to help raise guide dogs: 'Who doesn't love a puppy?'
The Canada's National Institute for the Blind is looking for caring Calgarians to help raise future guide dogs.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
Regina
-
Sask. retained 61% of all physicians who graduated in June 2022, report finds
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
-
Moose Jaw businesses on edge as Hoopla cancellation looms
As the scheduled date of Saskatchewan's high school basketball provincials draws near, the uncertainty has led to unease in Moose Jaw's business community.
-
Nurses testify at day 2 of public inquest into death of man at Regina General Hospital
Nurses testified at day two of a public inquest into the death of a man at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).
Vancouver
-
Safety concerns, frustration amid multiple ER closures in Northern B.C. hospitals
A series of emergency department closures in Northern B.C. is concerning and frustrating local patients, as the health authority insists it’s doing everything it can to bring in enough workers to keep the doors open.
-
'Cattle pens': Advocate slams Vancouver's cleanup in CRAB Park
The Vancouver Park Board has begun its process of cleaning up the CRAB Park encampment, but advocates say the city's approach has been “inhumane” and “dehumanizing” for residents.
-
B.C. climate activist facing deportation next month, lawyer says
A young climate activist who helped organize a series of protests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is facing deportation unless the government approves his permanent residency application over the next few weeks, according to his lawyer.
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government funding
After a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.
-
Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.
Atlantic
-
1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine seized from Halifax storage container
The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.
-
Spring equinox Wednesday; season brings river and fire watches, a solar eclipse
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on the spring forecast, river and fire watches in place in the Maritimes, and a solar eclipse on the way.
-
N.S. health-care workers voice struggles the system faces as vacancy rate remains high
Frontline workers were front and centre at a legislature standing committee about health, describing the struggles they confront daily in Nova Scotia’s health-care system.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.