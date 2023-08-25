Kingsville’s boil water advisory has been lifted

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh has rescinded a precautionary boil water advisory for the Town of Kingsville.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has advised users that consecutive water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.

Staff will continue to work closely with Union Water Supply System and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.

Boil water advisory for these areas in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: Town of Kingsville)