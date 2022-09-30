Kingsville resident facing sex-related charges involving person under 16 years old

Police in Angus said a 46-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a truck crashed into a ditch on Aug., 6 (File/CTV News). Police in Angus said a 46-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a truck crashed into a ditch on Aug., 6 (File/CTV News).

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall, this time in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida. Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast earlier this week as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 km/h) winds Wednesday, flooding homes and leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.

This GOES-16 satellite image taken at 1:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian over the South Carolina coast, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (NOAA via AP)

Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist

Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver