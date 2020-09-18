WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Kingsville remains in a localized State of Emergency as response efforts continue for a gasoline leak at a gas station.

As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, town officials say they were continuing to coordinate emergency response efforts for the leak at the corner of County Road 20 and 23.

Crews successfully evacuated the crawl space/basement of the fuel spill earlier Thursday. The cleanup company further constructed an exterior sump pump to drain exterior fluids from around the building.

The town says unfortunately, a compromised foundation on the North East corner of the gas station required stabilization before pumping operations are able to resume. Concrete repairs to the foundation are now in place and curing to permit the cleanup progress through to Friday.

Evacuated residents are being updated daily, says the town. Roads around the affected area remain closed. The public is reminded to avoid the area until further notice.

The town says the Kingsville Fire Department, Ontario Provincial Police and the Windsor Fire and Rescue Service HAZMAT team are working diligently to keep residents and property safe.