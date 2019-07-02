

CTV Windsor





Kingsville is updating its Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Master Plan to help plan for the future.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos says they recognize that maintaining a healthy balance between life, work and play, is a key goal for the municipality.

“Our overall success in reaching this goal can only be accomplished by engaging and inviting our residents, community groups, athletic associations and user groups along with our creative arts and cultural sectors to participate in this important update and vital master plan,” says Santos.

The draft plan identifies park and facility improvements, enhanced programs and services, and suggestions for working with the community to achieve common goals.

Town officials say the plan has been shaped by input from the many residents and stakeholders that helped to identify local needs and priorities through surveys and public input sessions last fall.

Residents are invited to attend a Public Information Session to provide their input on the key directions from the draft plan.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kingsville Arena Complex at 1741 Jasperson Drive. This is a drop-in event with no presentation.

A copy of the full draft Master Plan is available on the town’s website.Public input will be considered up to July 31, 2019.

This feedback will be considered in the final plan that is presented to council later this year.