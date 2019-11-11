KINGSVILLE, Ont. -- A 19-year-old Kingsville resident suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a pickup truck.

Essex County OPP responded to a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on Sunday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Division Road and Pearl Street in Kingsville.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Division Road when struck by a northbound pickup truck.

The person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for about six hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) completed the investigation.

Police say no charges are anticipated at this time.

